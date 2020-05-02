Galapagos Charter School puts on "yard blitz" for its scholars

Despite in-person learning being canceled for the rest of the school year, students across the Stateline are still being taught through online courses. However, teachers at Galapagos Charter School wanted to do more for its scholars.

Galapagos said the students have been logging onto their chrome books each day and watching lessons from the teachers. Many have dropped in on their instructors during virtual office hours just to say hi or even partake in some yoga. But recruitment manager Erica Kinney said it wasn't enough. She wanted to remind the scholars how much they are missed. So she came up with a "yard blitz", placing signs with personal messages in the yards of each student's house.

"With us being so far apart, it's hard for our instructors and staff to have those personalized moments and connections with students," said Kinney. "It gives our scholars a chance to be seen and known but it also gives our staff a chance to feel connected to our scholars."