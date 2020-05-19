Galapagos Charter School feeds families, helps farmers in process

Galapagos Rockford Charter School is giving back to the community in a big way. The school is helping feed families in the area for the next four weeks.

The school partnered with the USDA and the "Farmers to Families" program, giving away family-sized boxes of fresh produce, dairy and meat products. The goal is to feed as many families as possible, but it is distributed on a first come first serve basis. Officials with the school know there are families and farmers in need during this difficult time.

"It's a great program because not only does it get free food to people who need it, but it pays farmers," said Michael Lane, CEO of Galapagos Rockford Charter School. "We've all heard that farmers are destroying their food. Right now, the USDA is buying this food and giving it to us to distribute. It's a win-win situation."

You can still pickup food each of the next three Tuesdays, starting May 26. It takes place at the Galapagos Lower Academy Campus from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.