GRAA passes resolution on appointees at emergency meeting

Planes over politics was the message sent from the Greater Rockford Airport Authority after a resolution passed during a special emergency meeting on Monday night.

The meeting came as a response to a personal text message by GRAA Director Mike Dunn to Winnebago County board member Dorothy Redd. Dunn called Redd's statements of concerns on a lack of diversity on the airport board "stupid and pathetic."

Redd said she rejected the letter of apology from Dunn after the text became public. On Monday, the commissioners passed six guidelines for the process of appointments to the board.

Among the guidelines, all airport employees and airport board members will not be allowed to lobby for any future appointments. All communications between the airport board and staff should be in a civil manner.

"Good people have been sent by the county, good people have been sent by the mayor, good people by the appointing authorities. And we're going to work with whoever they send us because that's our job. Our job is not to deal in the politics of it. It's to run this airport," Paul Cicero, of the Greater Rockford Authority Commissioners said.

The GRAA has seven members. Three are appointed by Rockford's mayor, two by Winnebago County's board chairperson and one each appointed by the leaders of Loves Park and Machesney Park.