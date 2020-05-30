GR815 Beer Fest originally scheduled for August is canceled due to COVID-19

With uncertainty regarding COVID-19, the BMO Harris Bank Center announces that the GR815 Beer Fest scheduled for August 15, 2020 has been canceled.

In a statement on Facebook (see below) officials with the BMO say, "We always look forward to this event and hope to pick up where we left off next year. Thank you for all your patience during this time of uncertainty."

The yearly event was originally scheduled for May 16, 2020 and was pushed to August 15 due to COVID-19 to coincide with the City of Rockford's annual '815 Day' celebrations.