Future world leaders take on tough topics in Model UN Conference

While leaders across the world tackle the COVID-19 pandemic and its response, some future leaders from a local school gear up to do the same.

"Each child is provided a country that they're responsible for, and a topic they will be debating, and hopefully trying to resolve," says Galapagos Charter School CEO Michael Lane. The scholars at his school participated in a debate-filled Model UN Conference virtually. The topic this week is COVID-19 responses.

"It's really understanding the topic from not just their view as an American living in Rockford, Illinois, but trying to understand why other countries are perhaps looking at the situation differently," he explains.

Students represented countries like France, Indonesia and Germany. This year the conference was held virtually via Zoom. Students joined other kids from across the country to come up with a COVID-19 response consensus.

"Our world leaders have about as much experience on this topic as our 12 to 14 year olds," says Lane. "So it is unlike almost any other topic that the UN or UN simulation could discuss."

Renata Cruz is the group President, and represented Germany in the conference. "I think that it was good we got to learn about coronavirus," she says. "And [good to] come up with resolutions that should be implemented."

Other students like Spencer say they become better researchers after participating in the conference. Autumn Burks, who represented Indonesia agrees.

"It's not only the coronavirus but we also learn about a bunch of other topics in the real world," says Burks. "And it really lets me open my eyes because I get to experience them all."