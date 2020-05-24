Frontline Inspiration 815 makes kindness rocks for essential workers

Alesia Morris and her step-daughter Emilee Kilbarger made one hundred decorated rocks for a friend. After some discussion, they turned a crafty hobby, into a message for frontline workers in our region.

“They will be remembered as the frontline workers who put their lives on the line to help us," Kilbarger said.

Hundreds of essential workers risk their health and safety to better the community during these difficult times, but one new organization is doing it's best to say you rock.

"Knowing that we're continuing to put smiles on people's faces and knowing that people continue to be appreciative of it," Morris said.

The rocks Frontline Inspiration 815 paints and places outside SwedishAmerican hospital, Rockford Police headquarters, and other frontline locations come from Morris’ backyard. She says it is a process to get them ready to be distributed.

"We go out there and we pick out which ones we want to paint. and we soak them in water and scrub all the mud off them, and then we put them in bleach water," Morris said.

For those who stumble across these rocks in the future the sig that accompanies the rocks says it all. Take one, share one, and leave one.

"We just hope that you know whether it be a month from now two months from now or even a year from now that they come across this rock again and they remember the happiness that brought them around the first tie and put another smile on their face," Morris said.

For more information on where to find rocks, or get involved go to Frontline Inspiration 815's Facebook page

