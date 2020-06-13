Friends and family surprise Rochelle man with deployment parade

A Rochelle man gets a special sendoff, as his community comes out to wish him luck as he heads off for deployment with the Army National Guard.

With a line of cars rolling down the block led by Rochelle VFW, Tyler Vogt got quite the surprise as his friends and neighbors brought balloons and signs celebrating him.

Along with his main unit of out Dixon, Tyler and his fellow service members will join Charlie Troop out of Aurora as they head to Africa to serve.

The last of 5 kids to serve in the military, Tyler says he's grateful for all the support.

“I mean, just my family, I haven't seen some of them, in like probably in 3-4 years, just been busy, living down in Florida, just working and life just takes over and the military is pretty demanding, having to do all our training missions to get ready for this deployment. Just want to thank everyone that came out here and really appreciate the support and love," said Tyler Vogt.