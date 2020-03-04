Freeport's Taylor Park School to close

The Freeport School Board unanimously votes to close Taylor Park School at the end of the current school year.

Over the past several weeks, the board has listened to input from community members and district leaders about the school's future.

Taylor Park Elementary experiences severe flooding nearly ever year, forcing the school to close or temporarily relocate classes.

In announcing the closure, the Freeport School District said redistricting will occur with the use of modular units at current elementary schools, if needed.

Parents should receive a notification in the next few weeks on where their children will be placed starting with the 2020-2021 school year.

"Staff and students should not have to go through such drastic measures getting to and from school during times of flooding," said Janice Crutchfield, board president.

"What is best for kids is not just the facilities, but the environment they are in," said Anna Alvarado, superintendent. "Filling classrooms to maximum capacity is not the best environment for students as we are trying to improve academic outcomes."

Over the next few weeks, the transition plan will be explained to families of students in the district's elementary schools.