Freeport's Oakdale Tabernacle avoids demolition

After a hard-fought battle, one group's efforts to save a Freeport historic relic did not go unheard.

After months of rallying, the group trying to stop the demolition of the Oakdale tabernacle in Freeport has succeeded. The park district announced its decision to reverse tearing the structure down after the Illinois d-n-r said the city would lose four hundred thousand dollars in grant money if they continued demolition. The board says it wishes to review state interests before moving forward.

