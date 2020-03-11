Freeport man charged with Domestic Battery and Theft

Freeport Police arrested 20-year-old Gquelle Clark of Freeport after he turned himself into the Police Department.

This come after an incident that occurred in the very early morning hours of January 16, 2020. On that date at approximately 3:30 a.m., Clark intentionally strangled his 24-year-old live-in girlfriend after shoving her onto the ground at a residence in the 700 block of E. Center Street in Freeport.

Clark also took possession of the victim's iPhone 8 that was valued at over $500. During the incident, the female victim did not require medical attention but had minor injuries to her neck, back, a knee and a hand.

Clark is in the Stephenson County Jail with a bond of $75,000. He is charged with 1 count of Aggravated Domestic Battery, 1 count of domestic battery and 1 count of Theft over $500.