Freeport man arrested for sending lewd photos to minor

A Freeport man is under arrest after sending lewd photos to a teenager.

27-year-old Dylan Keep was arrested by Freeport detectives on Monday for allegedly sending a 15-year-old girl lewd photos. An investigation that started back in February led police to believe that keep was attempting to meet up with what he believed was a teenager to have sex. The suspect is charged with felony unlawful grooming and was being held at Stephenson County Jail, but has been released after posting his ten thousand dollar bond on Tuesday.

