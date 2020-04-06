Freeport man arrested for domestic battery, hitting officer

Around 3 a.m. Sunday, Freeport Police Officers were called to a residence on North Greenfield Drive in Freeport in reference to a domestic violence complaint. When officers arrived on scene, an immediate struggle ensued inside the residence between the officer and the suspect, 25-year-old Norshawn Boutte of Freeport. Boutte is alleged to have punched the officer in the face and head multiple times. The suspect was eventually subdued and taken into custody.

A subsequent investigation revealed that prior to police arriving on-scene Boutte is alleged to have forced entry into his ex-girlfriend’s apartment before physically assaulting her. During the attack, the suspect is also alleged to have punched the female victim in the face and having used his hands to apply pressure to the victim’s throat and neck.

The victim in this case, a 22 year-old female, did not require medical attention but did sustain minor injuries to her face, neck, and chest. The initial responding officer was transported to FHN Memorial Hospital and was treated for a facial contusion and a head injury and has since been released.

Boutte is being lodged at the Stephenson County Jail in lieu of bond. He has been charged with aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery to a peace officer, domestic batter, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property. His bond is set at $250,000.