Freeport man arrested for Aggravated Battery in a public place

Just after 7:00 p.m. Monday, Freeport Police arrested 21-year-old Anthony Bickett at his home in Freeport on a felony warrant arrest that was issued the same day. The corresponding criminal complaint alleges that on March 1, 2020, Bickett made contact of an insulting or provoking nature with a 15-year-old girl by placing his hands on the victims thighs.

These events are alleged to have occurred at the Lindo Theater located at 115 S. Chicago Avenue in Freeport. Police say the victim and suspect are not related but do know each other.

Bickett is being lodged at the Stephenson COunty Jail with a bond of $20,000.