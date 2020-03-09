Freeport finalizes committee designed to choose new city manager

Lowell Crow is leaving the position of city manager in Freeport. Now city council members put together a committee designed to find a replacement.

City leaders still can't comment on Crow's departure, but tell 23 News they plan to have a joint statement released Tuesday. They are adamant on finding his replacement. Currently Randy Bukas is serving as interim, but council members agree having a permanent presence is better for the community.

"It is a very important decision, one of the most important decisions that a council can make," says Alderperson Peter McClanathan, who is now the City Manager Recruitment Committee Chair. "We're going to want to make sure we have a wide pool, we're comfortable with the candidates and that we don't move forward until we're very certain that this is the best candidate for us."

The City Manager Recruitment Committee is comprised of a chair, vice chair and three community members. The vice chair is James Berberet. McClanathan says he expects the committee to begin its meetings in the next few weeks to start the search.

He says they will look for someone with specific characteristics. "Three years ago was the transition to the city manager form of government, so it was a new experience for us," he says. "Three have been a variety of things that have been put in place that have been helpful moving forward, and I think we're going to be looking on ways that we can build on that, and provde as professional of a product as we can to the community, and put us in an opportunity to succeed as a community moving forward."

As far as Crow, city council voted 7-0 to approve a waiver and release agreement Monday night. "The waiver and release agreement was approved by city council, however given the fact we still have to circulate the agreement for formal signatures it's still a document that's not officially signed, sealed and delivered," says Freeport City Attorney Aaron Szeto.

Crow took over as city manager in 2017. Last year he was in the running for a similar job in Virginia, but in December 2019 he pulled his name out of the race.