Freeport faith leaders and community join together for a drive by protest

Freeport faith leaders and community members join together for a drive by protest demanding justice in the death of George Floyd and advocating for change.

"It's time to start a change, make a change and keep that change," said Rev. Hank Fairman of the St. John United Church of Christ. "And it starts when groups like this get together, when people get together and bear witness and then say never again and we mean it."

Protestors first gathered at Taylor Park in Freeport. Many hung signs on their cars and honked their horns as they moved through the city.

"You need to stand up," said protestor Vache Fleming. "When you see something is wrong you need to open your mouth and say stop and we need to stand up for one another."

Some protestors say it meant a lot to them to see the community show up in such big numbers.

"This just shows that the city can come together for a reason and the city can come together and support one another and it's just really good to see," said Kelsey Smith.

Organizers say they wanted the protest to be a drive by one to keep people safe during the pandemic and having people in their cars will also help to keep it peaceful.