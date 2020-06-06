Freeport church displays flags in tribute to coronavirus victims

As thousands of families mourn the loss of loved ones due to COVID-19, a Freeport church congregation unveils a new tribute to their memories.

Called "A TIME TO MOURN: A visual display of mourning the lives lost to Coronavirus," St. John United Church of Christ planted white flags in the front lawns of its grounds, one for each of the Illinoisans who passed away.

Inspired by a church in Connecticut that did a similar gesture, organizers say they hope this display is a reminder of the need to continue to take care of one another.

"They died alone with no family with them and that just breaks my heart. This is definitely one of the things we're trying to say here too. This is still a time of mourning, of realizing how great a loss we have had," said Rev. Becky Hebert.