Freeport business owners create a video to spread positivity

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Freeport business owners worked together to share a positive message with the community.
"Anything that just shows people that they are not alone and that we are in this together is super important," said Kelly Chesney, Flair Boutique owner.
Chesney reached out to nearly 30 Freeport business owners looking for help to create a video for customers.
"I just thought it would be a nice way for business owners to say hello and let everyone know we miss them," Chesney said.
"It shows a lot of unity in our downtown. We have over 200 businesses downtown and a lot of them we stick together. We try to help one another and that we are still out there and wishing you the best ," said Cal Wescott, Rite-Way furniture and appliances owner.
The video features a picture of each business holding a sign with a word on it and when you put all the pictures together it reads, ‘We miss all of our customers and we can't wait to see you again downtown Freeport! We are all in this together! #Freeportstrong
"I hope that they understand that we are thinking of them and we wish them well," Wescott said.
"I hope it makes them smile and makes them remember that we are down here and support us," Chesney said.
Chesney says shopping local is so important during this crisis as many stores still offer delivery and curbside pick-up.
"That's the only way that we can build up and offer the community more and better things," Chesney said.
Chesney admits this pandemic creates challenges but she encourages people to look at the positive.
"I never really take time off like this so it has been a good opportunity to kind of cleanse out the store," Chesney said.
Chesney says the Freeport shop owners are working together to come up with ways to offer struggling businesses financial help.
