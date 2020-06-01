Freeport businesses clean up after overnight protests

Freeport businesses pick up the shattered remnants of a peaceful protest that turned violent.

"This is not a peaceful protest, this is vandalism and criminal activity at its finest," said Brooke Deiniger, Deiniger Floral Shop Co-owner.

Deininger Floral Shop is one of several downtown Freeport businesses vandalized Sunday night and Deininger witnessed it all.

"There was violence, vandalism, spray painting happening, people were beating each other up, throwing acid, while we were all out here and present," Deininger said.

Deininger is fearful the riots will continue and prepares for the worst.

"We are boarding up all the windows and doors in hopes that we can keep the looters out of our store," Deininger said.

"I just wish folks would demonstrate peacefully instead of destroying property," said William Hadley, Stephenson County Chairperson.

The Stephenson County Courthouse was also damaged, all on the exterior.

"We had approximately seven windows at the courthouse broken out, that includes a door also," Hadley said.

Hadley says he understands a peaceful protest but doesn't understand the destruction of government property.

"When they start destroying property that's where we need to draw the line and everything because our taxpayers will have to pick up the bill on a lot of this stuff," Hadley said.

"This was hard hit and it was scary and what it's going to take to move on from here I don't have an answer for that right now," Deininger said.

The continued protesting forced the city of Freeport to issue a curfew starting Monday at 8 p.m. and ending Tuesday at 6 a.m. The curfew will be enforced by the Freeport Police Department and city leaders say anyone who violates the rules could be prosecuted.