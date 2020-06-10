Freeport allows non-essential businesses the option to reopen

Starting Tuesday, non-essential businesses had the option to reopen in the city of Freeport.

The city council passed a resolution with guidelines and expectations for non-essential businesses to reopen. The resolution includes the regions requirements to move into phase four when gyms, theaters and bowling alleys can reopen.

These businesses would have their indoor occupancy cut in half and social distancing measures put in place.

Freeport's 7th ward representative Mike Kester says, "Every single control that's there for a big box store, is also there for the small businesses. And I am in strong support of this because our businesses here in this town need to have their livelihood back."

