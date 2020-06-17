Freeport School District names new Lincoln-Douglas principal

Melissa Sago was approved as principal of Lincoln-Douglas Elementary School on Tuesday night.

The Freeport School District 145 Board of Education approved the appointment. Sago previously served the last two years as assistant principal at Freeport Middle School, according to an announcement from the Freeport School District.

“Melissa’s work as an administrator is well regarded and she is an advocate for children. She is returning to her elementary roots with the opportunity to build strong partnerships with the staff, students and families of Lincoln-Douglas School," Superintendent Anna Alvarado said.

“I am honored to have been selected to continue with the Freeport School District, which is known, far and wide for its dedication to excellence, but more importantly, to children. I have worked as ateacher and administrator, but I consider my most important job to be that of a child advocate. Not only am I excited to begin working with the staff, children, and families at Lincoln Douglas, I look forward to the work we will do together," Sago said. "As the old African Proverb states, 'It takes a village to raise a child. My goal is to ensure that all children are healthy, happy, and safe, so they may learn as much as they can.' This has been my philosophy since I began my career teaching with Freeport School District at Jones Farrar Early Learning Center."

Sago has also taught at the elementary level in Freeport. She has both teaching and administrative experience in the Rockford Public School District. Sago holds a B.S. degree in Elementary Education from Rockford University; M.S. degrees in Education Administration and Curriculum & Instruction from Northern IL University; and an Educational Specialization, Administrative Certification from Northern Illinois University.

"I enjoy spending time with my family, going on vacations, cooking, swimming, and watching the Hallmark Channel. But my greatest achievement comes not professionally, but personally, as I am the wife of Anthony Sago and the mother of three beautiful children: 20-year-old Fahren, 11-year-old Farrah and 6-year-old Ariyah," Sago said. "People often say I treat all children in my school as if they were my own. I will work tirelessly to ensure all children have the best possible experiences while at Lincoln Douglas.”