Freeport School District approves closure of Taylor Park School

A Freeport elementary school is shutting its doors after the Board of Education declares the unsafe flooding conditions as a key factor in the decision, leaving community members reeling from the loss of their neighborhood staple.

"The main decision was because we're seeing our children's education interrupted," said Freeport School District 145 Board President Janice Crutchfield.

Sarah Webb grew up in Freeport, sent her daughters to Taylor Park School and even became PTO president, which makes the announcement of the school's closure tough to take.

"Sadness was my initial reaction. That's like a home base, I mean, the whole situation over there is very sad. Because it's a home, it's a community," said Webb.

With dangerous flooding conditions affecting the safety of students and staff, board members say the decision will impact the Freeport School District's structure.

"The current boundaries will change, but we are working to allow the students that are currently in those schools to remain in those schools. It's going to be a process over the next few years, just to get everything just ironed out," said Crutchfield.

Right now, the fate of the actual building is still up in the air, with many ideas being tossed around, including potentially repurposing the structure as a teacher training facility.

"We still have students and they still have to be educated," said Crutchfield.

For those community members that may be frustrated at the move, Crutchfield says the choice is all for the greater good.

"Trust us, that we are looking out for the best interest of all students," said Crutchfield.

"Taylor Park has this camaraderie there, the staff is all very close, they're really like a little family and I guess, I hope that they can find that," said Webb.

In regards to staffing concerns, no decisions have been made yet, but Crutchfield says ensuring the District's students get a quality education is the Board's top priority.

Freeport School District Superintendent Anna Alvarado plans on sharing the board's transition plan for the students in the next few weeks.