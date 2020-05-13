Freeport Salvation Army leaders leaving for Minnesota

The leaders of the Freeport Salvation Army will be moving on to work in Minnesota.

After three years in Freeport, Captains Jim and Lee Brickson will take charge of the Salvation Army's work in International Falls, Minnesota, according to an announcement on Wednesday morning.

No formal farewell event has been planned due to the ongoing virus prevention in place.

"The Bricksons have accomplished many tasks here in Stephenson County sine their arrival. Some notable accomplishments include establishing a Emergency Disaster hub in Stephenson County serving the northeastern counties of Illinois, realigning long term services and programs to include community networking and collaboration," according to the announcement.

New officers will arrive at the Freeport Salvation Army location on Wednesday, July 1.

More information on the captain's departures can be found by calling Captain Jim Brickson at 815-235-7639 or by email at Jim.brickson@usc.salvationarmy.org.