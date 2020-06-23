Freeport Police searching for missing 13-year-old boy, may be heading to Mississippi

Freeport Police are asking the publics help for finding a missing 13-year-old boy.

13-year-old Landen Vaught was last seen around 9 a.m. on Monday, June 22. He measures 5 feet 3 inches and weighs approximately 160 pounds.

Vaught was last seen wearing a black dress shirt and khaki pants.

Police say they received a tip saying he may be heading to Mississippi with someone he met online. Landen Vaught uses the lanes 'Skyler Carter' when online.

If you have any idea of his whereabouts, you are encouraged to call Freeport Police or the nearest police department.