Freeport Police investigating overnight shooting

One man is wounded in an overnight shooting in Freeport.

Around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday, Freeport Police responded to the area of Galena and Chicago Avenues for reports of a shooting.

Officers found one man wounded, who was taken to a local hospital to be treated. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Police are still investigating, no suspects are currently in custody.

If you have any information contact Freeport Police or leave an anonymous tip with Stateline Area Crimestoppers at 866-847-7669.