Freeport City Council passes ordinance creating Social Justice Committee

Freeport City Council voted unanimously to pass an ordinance change Monday night that allows the city to create a Social Justice Committee.

"In regard to the committee, I do think it's a good idea," says Alderperson Peter McClanathan.

The committee will be comprised of the mayor, one council member, the police and fire chiefs and up to 12 community members. It will be responsible for reviewing and making recommendations to the council on social injustices in Freeport.

"You could make this a 500 member committee, and that's still not going to be enough to address everyone's individual thoughts," says McClanathan.

Four out of seven alderpeople voted to pass an amendment, adding ad hoc members who can be at committee meetings, ask questions and participate in discussion, but they will not have voting privileges. Those in opposition to this amendment say it lends itself to too many opinions, which they believe could be counterproductive.

"I do find that there are times to have discussions with a larger group, and then to focus and come together and be actionable on a smaller scale.," says Alderperson Dan Misek.

Some community members spoke at the meeting, and aren't convinced the committee will make necessary changes.

"I think all of you know how most of us in my age group and older feels about Freeport's committees," says community member Windy Pearson. And they've been lies, and that's all we've had was lies."

She says she disagrees with the council starting a committee before a dialogue.

"You guys are talking about a committee, why did we find out about it in the newspaper," Pearson questions.

But council members say there is potential for real change if the community all works together.

"Instead of tearing down the committee, condemning it to failure from the start, take your own part too," says McClanathan.

Each committee member will be appointed to a six month term, but can serve more than one.