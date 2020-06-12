Free summer meals for kids, teens in Winnebago, Boone counties

The Rockford Summer Food Service Program will return, according to the Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone counties.

Those 18-years-old and under can get free meals at supervised sites such as parks, churches, playgrounds and community centers in Winnebago and Boone counties.

Depending on the site, a lunch, dinner, or snack will be provided. Some sites also provide supervised fun summer activities, according to the Community Action Agency.

"Only 4 in 10 of the eligible kids in our community actually participate in the Summer Food Service Program," according to the CAA.

To find a site, text “FoodIL” to 877877, visit here or call 1-800-359-2163. You can also check here to identify a qualifying neighborhood.

The Federal Summer Food Service Program is funded through the United States Department of Agriculture and administered by the Illinois State Board of Education. The meals are provided by Quality Catering for Kids.

Meals, which consist of one lunch and one snack, will be distributed on a first come first served basis. As a reminder, please adhere to social distance guidelines and stay a minimum of six feet apart while standing in line.