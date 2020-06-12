Free meals provided for essential workers

While the data says we are headed in the right direction, there is still a need for essential workers fighting the coronavirus. One local State Farm agent is saying thank you to those workers with a free meal.

Loves Park State Farm agent Markus Smith purchased 250 meals for "behind the scenes" essential workers. He said its his way of saying thank you to mail service providers, truck drivers, hospital house keeping staff and sanitation workers. The drive-thru food truck event was designed to provide meals and respect social distancing. Smith hopes we are over the worst of the pandemic.

"There are so many people we haven't had a chance to do this for," said Smith. "There's so many people out there still really did help that we're not going to be able to thank with a meal. I do want to say thank you right now. Thank you for all you've done. Thank you for helping us get through this."

Veebo's Pizza and The Olive Branch helped get the word out and provided the meals.