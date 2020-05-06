Free meals for youth continuing through May

Any child from age 2-18 can get a free meal on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at a designated YMCA or community center throughout the month of May.

Meals have been delivered to developments and community centers since the COVID-19 shutdown created barriers for families to access food, according to the City of Rockford. Many local students who received their meals at school lost this service when schools closed.

The meals consist of two lunches and two snacks. They will be distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Children do not need to be present, according to the City of Rockford.

The Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties in partnership with YMCA of Rock River Valley, Rockford Housing Authority, Rockford Park District and Lifescape Community Services have been delivering the meals to the following locations on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

• YMCA Swedish American Riverfront, 200 Y Blvd. from 11 a.m. to 11:40 a.m.

• Citgo Gas Station, 4315 Auburn St. from 11:55 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

• The Grove at New Towne, 690 S. New Town Dr. from 1:20 p.m. to 1:40 p.m.

• Orton Keyes, 633 Ranger St. from 2 p.m. to 2:20 p.m.

• Blackhawk Housing Authority, 330 15th Ave. from 2:30 p.m. to 2:50 p.m.

• Kenrock Community Center, 3218 11th St. from 12:40 p.m. 1 p.m.

• Washington Park Community Center, 3617 Delaware St. from 11 a.m. to noon

• Wantz Park 600 Clifford Ave., Loves Park from 11 a.m. to noon

The city of Rockford asks community members to practice following social distance guidelines and stay a minimum of six feet apart while standing in line.

There will be no meal service on Monday, May 25. The last day of service will be Friday, May 29.