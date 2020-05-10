Free meals for kids in need to continue through May

School is out and some kids are missing the meals they rely on. That's why several area partners are working to ensure kids don't go hungry throughout May.

The Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties along with YMCA of Rock River Valley, Rockford Housing Authority, Rockford Park District and Lifescape Community Services is delivering meals to several developments and community centers.

Any child ages 2-18 are eligible. Children do not need to be present in order for meal pick up.

Here is a list of locations and times:

YMCA Swedish American Riverfront, 200 Y Blvd. from 11:00-11:40am

Citgo Gas Station 4315 Auburn Street from 11:55-12:15pm

The Grove at New Towne 690 S. New Town Dr. from 1:20-1:40pm

Orton Keyes 633 Ranger Street from 2:00-2:20pm

Blackhawk Housing Authority 330 15th Ave. from 2:30-2:50pm

Kenrock Community Center 3218 11th Street from 12:40-1:00pm

Washington Park Community Center 3617 Delaware Street from 11:00-12:00pm

Wantz Park 600 Clifford Avenue, Loves Park from 11:00-12:00PM

Meals, which consist of two lunches and two snacks, will be distributed on a first come first served basis.