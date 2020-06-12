Fred VanVleet talking Rockford bobblehead unveiled

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in Milwaukee, in conjunction with the FVV Shop in Rockford, unveiled a talking bobblehead of Fred VanVleet of the 2019 NBA champion Toronto Raptors.

The bobblehead features a sound clip of VanVleet giving a shout-out to his hometown during an on-court postgame interview after the Raptors won their first NBA title in which he exclaimed, “Rockford! Rockford! It’s for you, baby!” on national television. The special edition bobbleheads are being produced exclusively by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum in conjunction with the FVV Shop.

The bobblehead features a smiling VanVleet standing on an FVV logo base with his name and slogan, “Bet On Yourself,” which his agent suggested after VanVleet was not selected in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Holding a microphone in his right hand and pointing to camera with his left hand, VanVleet is wearing a hat that says “Champions” with the FVV logo. The decal on his T-shirt says, “FVV 815, Rockford, Bet On Yourself.” and his shorts also include the “Bet On Yourself” slogan.

Each bobblehead is individually numbered to only 2,019, and they are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store as well as at the FVV Store, which is located at 328 East State Street in Rockford. They are $30 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order for orders placed online.

The bobbleheads are in production with shipping expected in August.

"We’re excited to release this talking bobblehead of fellow Rockford native, Fred VanVleet,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “Fred’s shout-out to Rockford after the game gave me chills and I immediately knew we needed to turn it into a bobblehead for all of Fred’s fans to enjoy.”

To pre-order a bobblehead, visit the

The FVV shop is located at 328 East State Street in Rockford, Illinois. Visit the FVV Shop online and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.