Franchesco's to give back to community amid COVID-19 outbreak

Franchesco's is one of many Stateline restaurants that have had to adjust and adapt to the new needs of customers during this COVID-19 outrbreak. Restaurant officials say they are "blown away by the support we've received from the local community through this pandemic."

Last Friday, the team at Franchesco's received a text from owner Benny Salamone reminding them about the biggest needs in the community. It was that night where an idea arose to shift the restaurants focus towards supporting Rockford's most needy.

“It would be easy to focus all of our energy on serving our customers and ourselves as we work to sustain the 'new normal' of our business, but we feel God is working through this pandemic to remind us what we're called to do,” says Benny Salamone, owner of Franchesco’s and Fresco at the Gardens.

You can help achieve this goal every Tuesday, beginning tomorrow, March 31. From noon to 3 p.m., the Franchesco's catering truck will be parked in front of their building to collect donation items.

These items will then be donated to The Rockford Rescue Mission, Miss Carly's and Saint Elizabeth Center. During those hours every Tuesday, the public can drop off any non perishable food items, clothing, cleaning supplies, and more.

If you choose to participate, Franchesco's will give you a gift certificate for a 12 inch cheese pizza that you may use any time in the following week.

This will continue every Tuesday until the COVID-19 outbreak is over, Franchesco's says.

The Rockford Resuce Mission is in dire need of the following items:

-- Paper Lunch Sacks

-- Sandwich Bags

-- Plastic Wrap

-- Aluminum Foil

-- Bread

-- Luncheon meats

-- Cheese slices

-- Individually Wrapped Snack Crackers

-- Individually Wrapped Desserts

-- Small Bags Of Chips

-- Fruit Cups

-- Bottled Water

-- Juice Boxes or Pouches