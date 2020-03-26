Four suspects face multiple weapons charges after a shooting in Rockford

Rockford Police arrest four individuals on multiple weapons charges after a shooting Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a shots fired called at a home on the 2300 block of Quincy Circle.

Once there, investigators found a number of shell casings in the street from what appeared to be two different weapons, as well as another home and two parked cars that had been hit by gunfire as well.

In their search, detectives found the vehicle of one suspect near Auburn Street and Kilburn Avenue.

Officers followed the car to the 1200 block of School Street and conducted a traffic stop, where all the passengers ran away from the vehicle, but officers arrested them a short while later.

The case was sent to the Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office and the suspects face the following charges.

- Darious McClendon, 20 of Rockford: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by known Gang Member, Resisting Arrest, No FOID Card

- Dwight Newell, 20 of Chicago: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm

- Terrell Anderson, 19 of Chicago: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by known Gang Member, Resisting Arrest, No FOID Card

A fourth suspect, 20-year-old Jamario Neal of Rockford faces warrants of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, No FOID Card, Unlawful Use of a Weapon by Known Gang Member

These charges are accusations and are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.