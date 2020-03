Rockford Public Schools honors the work of three Forest City creatives and a family band with induction into the Fine Arts Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Dorothy Paige-Turner, Mario Panagiotopoulos, Lisa Frost and Los Primos Cardenas received the special recognition.

The event celebrates RPS 205 graduates and educators who have obtained significant success in the world of arts, as well as made an impact to future creators in the public school system.