Founders Landing building to receive a facelift

The seven story structure in Davis Park known as Founders Landing will receive a makeover through a new partnership.

The City of Rockford and Gorman & Company are teaming up to repaint the building over the next few weeks. Nova Painting & Decorating of Rockford will begin painting Tuesday, and have been preparing for the refurbishing all week.

“While the City and the Davis Park Task Force continue to explore ways to redevelop Davis Park, painting the Lorden building will give it some new life and will make it a much better neighbor to the new conference center and Embassy Suites,” says Mayor Tom McNamara. “We appreciate Gorman & Company partnering with the city by donating to the effort.” The building was last painted in the mid 1990s.

The repainting is part of an effort to spruce up the park. Last year, partnerships refurbished benches, repainted fences, trimmed trees, and provided new landscaping.

The plan is for the building’s color scheme to complement the city’s conference center and the new hotel in Davis Park.

