Founders Landing building gets makeover

The seven story structure in Davis Park known as Founders Landing got a summer makeover as of Tuesday afternoon.

WIFR previously reported on April 28 that the City of Rockford and Gorman & Company teamed up to repaint the building over a number of weeks.

Nova Painting & Decorating of Rockford began painting in late April, and have undergone refurbishing since.

“While the City and the Davis Park Task Force continue to explore ways to redevelop Davis Park, painting the Lorden building will give it some new life and will make it a much better neighbor to the new conference center and Embassy Suites,” Mayor Tom McNamara said in April. “We appreciate Gorman & Company partnering with the city by donating to the effort.” The building was last painted in the mid 1990's.

The repainting is part of an effort to spruce up the park. Last year, partnerships refurbished benches, repainted fences, trimmed trees, and provided new landscaping.

The plan is for the building’s color scheme to complement the city’s conference center and the new hotel in Davis Park.