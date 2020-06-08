Forreston man killed after motorcycle leaves road Friday in Carroll County

76-year-old William Soltow of Forreston has died after driving his motorcycle near the intersection of U.S. Highway 52 and Chambers Grove Road in Carroll County Friday morning.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff's Office, Soltow was travelling west on U.S. Highway 52 when he tried to turn a curve near the intersection. He was unable to complete the turn and the motorcycle left the road and overturned.

Soltow was pronounced dead at the scene by the Carroll County Coroner's Office. A passenger. 68-year-old Debra Mckean of Forreston was transported from the scene by Lanark Ambulance. Mckean was then transferred by helicopter to Mercy hospital in Rockford.

She was treated for her injuries and has since been released.

No further information is being released at this time.