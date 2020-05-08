Forreston High School parents organize a parade for the seniors

Forreston High School parents organize a parade going through Forreston, Baileyville, Leaf River, and German Valley to show support for the seniors.

This is the first time they are able to see everyone and say hi since the start of the pandemic.

Bailey Miller, a senior at Forreston, says there is a glimmer of hope for them to be able to have a prom and graduation come June.

"There is a prom and graduation planned in June. But obviously it's all up in the air. We had six seniors come in at a time and clean out our lockers. And our principal took a video of us graduating in case we don't get a graduation." Miller also said.

