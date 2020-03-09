Former prosecutor presents to local service providers about strangulation crimes

Local law enforcement and other healthcare service providers gathered to learn more about strangulation crimes and how to work the victims.

Former prosecutor Kelsey McKay presents to local law enforcement and fellow service providers about strangulation crimes and how to work with victims.

Kelsey McKay is a former prosecutor and presented to Rockford Police officers, first responders, prosecutors and other health care providers about identifying this crime.

"Strangulation is one of those things that really indicates an abuser is loosing control," said McKay."

Rockford Police say that this training is so important because physcial evidence can often me minimal in these cases.

"Officers take time to investigate these types of incidents very carefully," said Rockford Lieutenant Joel Givens. "So, it's important that we really isolate the victim and talk to that person alone, so we can find out exactly what is going on inside of their home."

McKay is also the president of Respond Against Violence that works to help communities respond to strangulation.

