Former moving company employee arrested for jewelry theft

A Grand Jury has returned an indictment against 27-year-old Isaac Rayshon Williams for stealing jewelry from a client.

On August 18, 2019 Rockford Police were informed that after utilizing the services of the Two Men and a Truck moving company, jewelry pieces were missing.

During the investigation, officers interviewed employees from the company and Isaac Rayshon Williams was developed as a suspect. The value of the stolen jewelry was $95,650. Williams faces up to seven years in prison if convicted.

Williams is scheduled to appear at the Courtroom A at the Winnebago County Criminal Justice Center on March 17 at 9 a.m. The charges are merely allegations and the defendant is presumed innocent until or unless proven guilty in a court of law.