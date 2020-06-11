Former WIFR employee speaks out about protests in Los Angeles

Former WIFR reporter and meteorologist now works for the Los Angeles Police Department handling its public relations. Josh Rubenstein shares his experiences in this role as protesters take to the streets outraged by police brutality.

"I loved my time in Rockford and at WIFR,"

Rubenstein started his broadcasting career as the Rock County bureau reporter for WIFR.

"I'd drive in one of the Chevy minivans up to Rock County Wisconsin with a camera, a light belt, and a microphone and I'd have to come back and bring stories," Rubenstein said.

Two years later he moved across the country to California to continue working on television as a reporter and meteorologist.

"At a TV station in Santa Barbara and then eventually got hired at a TV station in Los Angeles KCAL and KCBS and spent 20 years here," Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein then began a new chapter as the PIO for LAPD.

"I wanted to do something meaningful and make an impact. I certainly did that in television but wanted to do that on a bigger level," Rubenstein said.

After nearly four years at the department, Rubenstein says the last week has been the most challenging.

"This has been a focal point for reform," Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein says he's proud of the LAPD officers who've shown patience under extreme circumstances.

"We saw lawlessness where they were assaulted. We had more than 35 officers injured," Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein believes the department still has room to grow and will continue striving for success.

"Having a front seat looking at it, experiencing it, it's truly remarkable," Rubenstein said.

Rubenstein expressed his utter disgust in the tragic death of George Floyd and says most officers get into the line of work to leave the world better than they found it.