Former Rockford resident lives in Hong Kong, weighs in on pandemic response

The United States is now the country with the highest number of COVID-19 cases, surpassing China where the virus reportedly originated. Inggrid Yonata use to work in Rockford before moving to Hong Kong with her husband in 2013. She shares the experience of coronavirus in her country.

"The reason why we have a global pandemic is because it wasn't handled in a timely manner," says Yonata. "We heard rumors first about this SARS-like virus in Wuhan."

Those rumors escalated in early January when she says shelves that use to hold sanitizer and surgical masks were left bare.

The initial reaction is similar to what happened in the U.S, but Yonata says it's how the governments and citizens responded that's different.

"We realized that the government didn't shut down the border soon enough, and people started to migrate throughout China and all around the world to see their families and celebrate Chinese New Year," she says. However, it was the citizens that took matters into their own hands once the spread started.

"The government was much slower in response and less aggressive than the public itself," she said. "Even when the government said you don't need masks, people still bought them up."

She says people also canceled events before the government mandated it.

The second wave in China already came and went according to Yonata. She said it happened in March and April when international students studying in the U.S returned home once universities closed. She says the cases did spike, but now businesses are running more as usual.

Those traveling in from out of the country in China must wait at the airport to get tested for COVID-19. She says the test there can take up to eight hours. Once people returned from traveling, they were given tracking bracelets to enforce stay-at-home orders.

Yonata works in the medical insurance industry and is able to work from home, but her husband goes into the office. He sent 23 News a clip of his commute on public transportation, and everyone appears to still be wearing masks.

"Fast forward three months later I'm sending masks back to my family in Chicago," she notes.