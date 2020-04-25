Former Rockford Peach celebrates her 90th birthday

A former baseball star who was featured in a league of their own had a parade of her own to celebrate her 90th birthday.

Helen "Sis" Waddell played on the Rockford Peaches during the 1950 championship run when the Peaches took home the title in the All American Professional Baseball League. Saturday Waddell eclipsed another milestone, 90 years of living, and to celebrate over one hundred cars showed up to for a celebratory parade.

"We had put out on Facebook and on other social media platforms so we were expecting a pretty good turnout but not as much as we did,"

Waddell's son Neil Wyat said. "About a 40 minute parade, so very excited with the amount of people that turned out today."