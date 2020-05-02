Former Magna employees reminisce about grocery store

A grocery store and strip mall are demolished this week after sitting vacant for more than 20 years. On Friday, former employees of the Magna grocery store stopped by the empty lot to remember the place they once worked at.

Four former co-workers got together and set up lawn chairs to chat and reminisce about their time with the company. One of them even wore his old work badge. Jim Groff said the team was close then and still is now. Jori Peterson worked at Magna for eight years. She hopes city officials will allow them to get a brick from the torn down building.

"I would put it straight up on my mantle. That would just mean the world to me," said Peterson.

"(It) turned into kind of family type of deal. Even with all the drama that you get with a family and sometimes a little more," said Groff. "But it was still a special thing because a lot of us still care about each other and we all backed each other up when we worked here."

Peterson said the four of them are part of a Facebook Messenger group called Magna Nostalgia.