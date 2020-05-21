Former Congressman William Keating has died.

Former congressman and newspaper executive William J. Keating has died. Keating's family said he died Wednesday.

The Ohio-born Keating spent three years in the House before abruptly quitting in 1974 to lead The Cincinnati Enquirer. He also held executive positions in the Gannett Co., where he served as general counsel, a regional newspaper president, and helped put together the joint operating agreement that combined the business operations of Detroit’s two competing daily newspapers.

Keating served on the board of The Associated Press for 25 years, chairing the global news organization from 1987 to 1992. He and his wife Nancy had seven children.