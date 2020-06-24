Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame

Former Chicago Blackhawk Marian Hossa has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year on the ballot. He’s part of a six member class for 2020.

Hossa retired from hockey as a Blackhawk in 2018 but was eligible for the Hall of Fame since he hadn’t played in three years due to a skin disorder.

Hossa played on all three of the Blackhawks most recent Stanley Cup Championship teams in 2010, 2013, and 2015. The winger scored 1,134 points in his career. In addition to playing for the Blackhawks Hossa also played for four other NHL franchises.

Another former Blackhawk defenseman Doug Wilson, was also selected for the Hall of Fame. Wilson had 779 points in his career, which is the highest total by a defenseman in Blackhawks’ history.