Former 2nd ward Alderperson returns from serving oversees

A local neighborhood association is saying welcome home to a former alderperson after returning from Afghanistan.

Representing the 2nd ward, Jonathan Logemann was deployed to middle east with the Illinois national guard. To surprise him, his family worked with the neighborhood to do a parade past their home in the North Highland Square neighborhood. Logemann says it was good to see some familiar faces.

"You can't really go out in the neighborhood and talk and you want to go out and give your friends big hugs but then you have to remember six feet and social distancing," Logemann said. "So, you just from the neighborhood and the surrounding neighborhoods, just to see the friendly faces again when you haven't seen them in so long it really warms the heart."

