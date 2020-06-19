Formal complaint filed against Police Chief O'Shea

A local group, calling themselves "the people" demands the investigation or resignation of Rockford Chief of Police Daniel G. O’Shea.

Around 2 in the afternoon on Friday, Aija Penix, representing the group, hand delivered a complaint to Ian Linnabary who is the Secretary of the board of Rockford Fire and Police Commissions.

The document asks for the removal, discharge of O'Shea, or an investigation into comments he made during a May 18th news conference saying:

"Juvies, the 16- and 17- year old's that are running around shooting each other, we're not wasting our time trying to save them. They're lost."

"There are good people who sign up to police academies to do something good in their community. Right? And they want to see a change, and they want to be present in that change. Yes. Right? But the actual institution of policing in America is a farce,” said Penix.

More than 100 people have signed it. They also express that the police chief violated The Rockford Police Department's Policy Against Biased Policing with the statement.

We reached out to Ian Linnabary, but were unable to reach him. We also reached out to the City for a statement from Police Chief Dan O'shea. While we did not receive a response, in a June 5th news conference O'shea didn't take back his comments. But said, he never meant for people to think he "unilaterally" wants to throw away anyone. He says he believes people can come back after they have gone to the department of corrections and are held accountable for the crimes they commit.

