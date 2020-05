Forest City Gear employees raised more than $3,000 to support the Rockford Rescue Mission during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees of the company raised $1,300 alone. Forest City Gear says it then matched employees’ donations — dollar for dollar — raising the total for the fundraiser to $2,600.

Combined with a previous donation of $500 from the company, the Rockford Rescue Mission says it plans to use the $3,100 for efforts to help people in need during this crisis.