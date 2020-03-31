Following Coldest End to March in 25 Years, Gradual Warming Begins Wednesday

What a strange month of March we had! It was a month that featured more than its fair share of ups and downs in both the temperature and precipitation departments. As the book closes on the month once and for all, it goes in the books as the 16th warmest on record and the 4th wettest, dating back to 1905. Though it was a very mild month overall, the month didn't go without having some quirks.

We began the month on an unseasonably warm note, with a 61° high temperature on March 1, readings more than 20° above normal. One could categorically claim that March came in very much like a lamb, just as one could assert that the month went out like a lion, by virtue of its unseasonably cold 42° high temperature Tuesday, the coldest March 31 reading since 1995. What's more, prior to today, it had been 97 years since a March 31 featured high temperatures 19° or more colder than those recorded on March 1. In fact, 1923 was the only year besides 2020 to have witnessed such an uncharacteristic role reversal!

The good news is that the coldest temperatures will soon be behind us, as warming gets underway as we welcome April on Wednesday. It won't be a warm day by any means, but we'll at least see temperatures climb back closer to normal, as clouds and sunshine battle for supremacy over our airspace. Warming continues in earnest Thursday, as winds lock in out of the southeast, and eventually shift southward Friday, further fueling the warming trend.

It's likely 60s are to occur both Thursday and Friday, before a storm system brings rain our way beginning Friday Night, and quite likely carrying into the opening hours of Saturday. Behind the storm system will come a brief, modest cooling trend, which will keep temperatures in the 50s for the weekend.

Much more substantial warmth is due in next week, according to projections from several computer models. The fact so many models are in such staunch agreement regarding the evolution of the major warming trend gives us a high degree of confidence that the warmest temperatures of 2020 to date are to come in the early to middle portions of next week. All signs point to an extremely high likelihood of the first 70° temperatures here since October 10 on at least one, and quite possibly two occasions next week, with Tuesday and Wednesday the two most likely candidates to host such warmth.