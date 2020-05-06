Focusing on mental health amid a pandemic

As millions of people grapple with the unknown during the coronavirus pandemic, anger and worry can become a new normal.

"This pandemic affects us all. It affects me, it affects my children, it affects all of my family members," said clinical social worker Brian Klaung.

With stay at home orders keeping people at home with their thoughts, stress over what may come looms.

"I think there is a lot of apprehension about the future and like, how long is this going to last? How is this going to impact my ability to get a job in the future? What will the economy look like when this is all over?" said Scott Sibley, Ph.D.

Clinical social worker Brian Klaung says the pandemic is something completely new for all of us and requires extra mental health care.

"This is a trauma and when you're experiencing trauma and I would argue that we experience it every single day we're exposed to it. Some people have described this as a war, and it is a war against this virus. Sometimes we feel bad about feeling bad. It's okay to feel sad, angry, scared. But it's important to express those feelings," said Klaung.

Sibley says finding common ground during this time can help in accepting that the life you planned may change.

"If we can be united as communities, as families, as individuals and really have that goal of 'We're going to recover and we're going to get through this but it's going to take some effort," said Sibley.

Sibley recommends practicing patience with loved ones while at home and says choosing optimism is the best and simplest way in changing your outlook.